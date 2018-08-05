By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 4 : All Manipur Taekwondo Association will be organising a taekwondo coaching camp from August 6 at National Sports Academy Hall, Khuman Lampak as a preparation for the qualifying tournament to be held ahead of the Goa National Games 2019.

The senior and junior players (born in 2001), who did well and won medals at the 30th State Taekwondo Championship and 14th Governor’s Cup Taekwondo Championship can take part in the coaching camp, said a statement issued by All Manipur Taekwondo Association.

Concerned players should report to the camp venue by 7 am with full kits, the statement added. Further details can be had from the office of the association.