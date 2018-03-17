Taekwondo player Prithiviraj feted

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 16 : Taekwondo player Master Ahanthem Prithiviraj (Inao) s/o A Basanta and A Lakhsmi who brought home many National and international medals in the sub-junior category was felicitated on March 11 by Elangbam Leikai Youth Club at its office in a simple function.

The club also encouraged A Prithiviraj with simple present and wished him luck to perform well in the upcoming 34th National Sub-Junior Kyorugi and 8th Poomsae Taekwondo Championship on the occasion, said a press release issued by the club.