Taekwondo selection trial for Asiad preparatory camp from July 5

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 1 : A press statement issued by Taekwondo Federation of India informed that a trial selection for taekwondo players who will join Asian Games preparatory camp will be held at Mega Sports Complex, Khelgaon, Ranchi on July 5 and 6 in the presence of Asian Taekwondo Union recommended coach Yeonsik Nam. The coaching camp will be extended as a preparation for Tokyo 2020 under the same coaches team led by Yeonsik Nam.

All gold and silver medallists of 36th National Senior Kyurogi and 9th National Senior Poomsae Championship 2017 held at Jammu and Kashmir; all the medallists (senior and junior category who are now senior) of International Championships including G-1 tournament for last two years (2016-17, 2017-18 and present year 218-19) and all participants of the 23rd Asian Senior Taekwondo Championship, Vietnam 2018 and the 18th Asian Games Invitation Tournament held at Jakarta in February this year.

The federation also urged all concerned to clear all dues with respect to affiliation renewal fee, International participation and Black Belt fees etc. as the federation is undertaking a very big task and currently lacked funds for organisation of various events.

The statement also informed all the participants of the trial selection to report at the venue before 11 am on July 5 along with original copy of passport and photographs. Lodging will be provided free for selection trial the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Taekwondo Federation of India is organising International Referee Seminar for Kyurogi and Poomsae at Mumbai in the second week of September this year. The federation in its press statement thanked the Asian Taekwondo Union and World Taekwondo for alloting the programmes.

The seminar will not only help in saving lots of expenses but also will help every coaches and referees of the country get in touch with the updated Referee Rules without which our players cannot deliver better results. The two seminars is expected to be held on separate schedules so that the coaches and referees could attend both.

The eligibility criteria for the attendee will be minimum NR Class 1 and 2 and Black Belt 4 Dan Holder and around 100 each for Kyurogi and Poomsae Referees would be allowed to attend the seminars.

The federation also informed every State Taekwondo Associations to send at least 5 candidates each for Poomsae and Kyurogi and the respective list by July 15 for registration to WT.