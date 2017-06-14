Taekwondo team announced for National championship

Imphal, Jun 13: The All Manipur Taekwondo Association has announced the team for the 3rd National Cadet Taekwondo Championship, which will be held from July 21 to 23 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, said a statement from the association.

Selected players and coaches:

Boys: Th John (under 33 kg), L Jilangamba (37 kg), L Nonglen (41 kg), A Kishan (45 kg), S Rohit (49 kg), L Lemba (53 kg), L Elton (57 kg), L Naocha (61 kg), I Manglemba (65 kg) and K Milan (67 kg)

Coach: RK Haripyari

Girls: Kh Kabita (under 33 kg), N Priyadarshini (37 kg), N Reema (41 kg), S Nancy (45 kg), Rk Resika (47 kg), Y Abenao (51 kg), K Christina (55 kg) and L Lamnganbi (59 kg)

Girls’ coach: S Anita

The championship was earlier delayed and it has been rescheduled to July, the statement added.