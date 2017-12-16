Taekwondo team to leave Imphal today

IMPHAL, Dec 15: A 40 member taekwondo team comprising 34 players and 6 officials of the Taekwondo Federation of Manipur, Kongba Khetri Leikai will leave Imphal on December 16 for Kolkata to participate in the Open National Taekwondo Championship, 2017 which will be held at Girish Park, Kolkata from December 17 to 20 this year.

According to N Momon Singh, president, Taekwondo Federation of Manipur, the tournament will be organized by Bengal Taekwondo Association and the players who bagged medals at the said tournament will further represent India in the 2nd TIA Open International Taekwondo Championship that will be held at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, Kolkata from December 20 to 21. The 2nd TIA Open International Taekwondo Championship will be organized by Jeong Taekwondo Academy, West Bengal.

He said the 34 players have been selected from various schools, taekwondo units and clubs on the basis of their performance in the 32nd State Level Taekwondo Championship, 2017 which was held from September 8 to 10, 2017 at Ima Panthoibi Community Hall, Kongba organized by Taekwondo Federation of Manipur.

The team which include 12 female players will play in different categories and groups. Akoijam Ibomcha Singh (team manager) and RK Dhanajit Singh (assistant) are among the 6 officials leading the team.