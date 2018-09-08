Taking strong stand against assault by NSCN (IM) cadres… AMSU calls 100 hrs NH-37 blockade

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 7: Aggrieved with the rampant extortion and other unlawful activities committed by NSCN-IM cadres on NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam highway) and inaction of both the Central and State Governments, the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has called a 100 hour total blockade on NH-37 with effect from with effect from September 8 midnight.

AMSU volunteers burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister N Biren and NSCN general secretary Th Muivah.

Speaking to media persons at their DM College campus office today, AMSU president Manjit Sarangthem said that a team of AMSU volunteers were returning to Imphal from Silchar in a bus on September 3.

The bus was halted by NSCN-IM cadres at around 7.40 pm of the same day at Nungba and they demanded illegal tax.

Apart from claiming that Nungba is a part of Nagaland, the NSCN-IM cadres slapped AMSU general secretary Soibam Anil twice on the face, Manjit said.

A map embossed with the map of Manipur was put up on the bus and the NSCN-IM cadres asked AMSU as to why they were travelling with the map of Manipur in the ‘area of Nagaland’ where they were operating.

The masked men who claimed themselves to be NSCN-IM cadres also confiscated Rs 5000 from the AMSU team, Manjit said.

It is a matter of grave concern that NSCN-IM cadres were openly extorting money and harassing civilians in the area where there is adequate presence of security forces, he decried.

Such excesses committed by NSCN-IM cadres has created severe difficulties to people travelling along the highway as well as people settled along it.

Even though the Government was served an ultimatum to arrest all the NSCN-IM cadres involved in the September 3 incident within 72 hours, no concrete action has been initiated till date apart from a search operation carried out in the area by 57 Mountain Division and Manipur Police commandos.

The AMSU president also dismissed the NSCN-IM’s clarification that their cadres were not involved in the September 3 incident and two individuals involved in the same incident have been taken into their custody as a blatant lie. He went on to ask why the two individuals have not been handed over to the State Government if they have really taken the two individuals into their custody.

Even though the cease fire agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM does not cover Manipur, the outfit has been operating openly in the State and there is no stop to collection of illegal taxes. If NSCN-IM is bold enough, they should accept their wrongdoing, Manjit said. He said that the total blockade will not cover essential services, medical services and religious activities. He further demanded the Government to immediately neutralise NSCN-IM’s designated camps opened at different places of Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Chandel and Senapati districts and rein in their unlawful activities.