Talks at crucial stage : NSCN (R)

DIMAPUR, Dec 6 :NSCN (Reformation) has informed all workers of the six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) that the talks with the Government of India (GoI) have entered a crucial phase.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NSCN (Reformation) MIP said the long-awaited political solution was expected sooner than later and added that it was, therefore, time for all groups to focus more on the Naga political solution “prayerfully rather than factionalism or detection”. The Nagas must seek wisdom from Almighty God for help, the statement said.

NSCN (R) asked everyone to unite in the spirit of “forgive and forget” at this stage so that “we do not leave any chances for our adversaries to hatch conspiracy”. It also appealed to all Naga National workers of the six NNPGs not to encourage defection at this decisive hour and “instead invigorate to work cohesively to reach an early and enduring peaceful solution”.

It may be pointed out that the Working Committee (WC) comprising of six NNPGs after joining the peace process, signed an agreement with the Centre on November 17, 2017 at New Delhi.

Courtesy Nagaland Post