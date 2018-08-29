Tamenglong District Inter School Trial

IMPHAL, Aug 28

District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Tamenglong district is organising a District Level Inter School Trial Selection for U-14 and U-17 boys and girls badminton teams from September 1 to 2 at Indoor Hall, Tamenglong from 7 am onwards.

A press release issued by DYASO, Tamenglong informed all interested schools and students of the district to collect the entry form and eligibility certificate from its office. Last date of form submission is August 30, the release continued.

Further details can be had from the office of District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Tamenglong.