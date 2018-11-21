‘Tamenglong’ heads for South Africa

IMPHAL, Nov 20: Satellite radio transmitter fitted Amur Falcon ‘Tamenglong’ which was among tens of thousands of Amur Falcons taking shelter in Tamenglong and Noney districts left Tamenglong last morning on their onward journey to South Africa.

One male Amur Falcon and female were fitted with radio transmitters by Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist Dr R Sureshkumar together with Hungarian Raptor Biologists on November 5 to study the migratory route of Amur Falcons.

The male was named ‘Manipur’ and the female was named ‘Tamenglong’.

Even though ‘Manipur’ was killed at Khebuching bordering Tamenglong and Noney districts on November 9, ‘Tamenglong’ is now flying over Odisha together with other migratory birds, according to information received from WII.

On the average, Amur Falcons fly 40 Kms per hour and it is estimated that they may take five days to reach South Africa.