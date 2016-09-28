Tamenglong – ZYF destroys expired food items

Zeliangrong Youth Front, Tamenglong conducted a drive from September 24 to September 27 and seized a large quantities of expired food items and soft drinks. In a statement, the student body said that expired food items and soft drinks (Cola Cola and Sprite) were seized from 20 shops in Tamenglong area.

The shopowners from where the expired items were seized are Awadanath, s/o Suranjan of UP, Arti Devi, d/o Subhas of UP, Silesh Gupta, s/o Ram Awad of UP, Shatraghan, s/o Ramashis Ray of Bihar, Manu Gupta, s/o Mangor Gupta of UP, Pushpa Devi, w/o Pintu Prasad of Bihar, LU Kumar Kom, s/o Arin of Churachandpur, Stephen, s/o Chaduangai, Anek, s/o Akalu Rai of Bihar, B Papu, s/ o Biswanath of UP, Harindar, s/o Asen Gupta of Bihar, Jaiswal, s/o Badrik Chaudhary of Bihar, J Narayan Gupta, s/o Ram Shatar of UP, Mukesh, s/o Harinder of Bihar, Prem Gupta, s/o Uttam Prasad Gupta of UP, Sudhas Kumar, s/o Divesh of Bihar, Phalad, s/o Uttam Prasad Gupta of UP, Sanjay, s/o Kishory Rai of Bihar, Sanahanbi, d/o Raguni of Thoubal and Ibomcha Singh, s/o Shyam Kishore of Nambol.

All the seized items were later destroyed.