January 1, 2017 09:15 am

TAMOA decries

Teachers’ and Medical Officers Association (TAMOA) of RIMS hospital condemned the planting of a hand grenade at the hospital campus on December 30. Such incidents have occurred before and yet no solution have been brought by the authority concerned, it stated and appealed the individual/ group concerned not to repeat     such act again and urged all to resolve any differences through dialogue.
Meanwhile KCP- Peoples’ War Group has claimed responsibility for placing the bomb at the campus.

