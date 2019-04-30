Tangkhul CSOs stage solidarity rally at Sihai village with ‘suspend stand off’ call

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Apr 30 : Vice president of the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) Tuisem Kamkara while speaking at the solidarity rally today at Sihai Khunou, has appealed to both the the Assam Rifles and the NSCN (IM) to suspend the stand off in order to restore peace and normalcy in the area.

Earlier the solidarity march in support of Indo- Naga peace process rally began from Khamasom Wallely at around 12 noon and marched five kilometres as a mark of solidarity before winding up with a public meeting at Sihai Khunou village ground.

During the meeting the TNL vice president appealed on behalf of the Tangkhul community to both the AR and NSCN (IM) to defuse the situation to bring normalcy.

Tuisem also expressed gratitude to the Commander DIG 10 sector Mohit Seth for showing much restraint in order to avert violence or armed confrontation and for also showing concern for the people by stationing himself in the village.

Addressing the public meeting TSL president Veronica Zingkhai said that thousands have come to participate and show solidarity with the village and which is a sign of support to the ongoing peace process.

Nagas need concerted efforts, forgetting our internal issue and crisis in order safeguard our rights and achieve our self determination, she said.

Rev Somi Kasomwoshi Pastor of PUTBC spoke on the need to achieve peace within every individual.

He said “violence cannot bring peace but peace lies in our inner harmony.”

Speaking by the sidelines of the rally, the villagers expressed apprehension after deployment of Assam Rifles in the village.

According to them, from early May onwards, the villagers start their rice transplanting but due to the stand offthey are unable to go to their paddy fields.

They added that yesterday three choppers landed at the village with sophisticated weapons, which has added more to the fear of the people.

According to them, Assam Rifles personnel have moved closer to the NSCN (IM) camp which may lead to confrontation any time.

The NSCN (IM) signed the ceasefire agreement in 1997 with the Government of India and the Framework Agreement followed in 2015.

Rallyist also held a special prayer for both the leaders of India and NSCN (IM) to bring a logical conclusion.

The rally was participated by Ukhrul ADC members, Tangkhul social organization leaders, headmen and the neighbouring area villages.



