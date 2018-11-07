Tangkhul Labour Corps centenary celebration begins

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Nov 6 : Comme-morating the Labour Corps Centenary at TNL ground Wino Bazar, Ukhrul the Tangkhul community today fondly recalled their forefathers who went to France as Labour Corps during World War I.

The two day celebration was inaugurated by PHED Minister Losii Dikho in the presence of British Diplomat Bruce Bucknell and Colonel Ludovic Dumont representative of France Embassy as the guests of honour.

Earlier, special guest IK Muivah IGP, Manipur unveiled the erected monuments in memory and honour of the Tangkhul Naga Labour Corps.

Chief guest Losii Dikho extended gratitude to the visiting foreign officers.

He said “Our forefathers lived a simple life, when they were called for their services in oversea countries, without hesitation, they responded with sincerity and rendered their service as Labour Corps during the war time.”

Deputy British High Commissioner, Bruce Bucknell was overwhelmed with the reception extended to them.

He said that the legacy of the fore father must be kept alive in honour and dignity.

Although the war was fought in the Europe its impact was across the globe, he said and added that the Britain learnt a lesson and realising the horrors of war committed not the repeat the same mistake.

Governments have to think properly before sending boys to war zones in future, he opined.

The British diplomat further said that the centenary celebration is basically to remember the heroes who fought the war and extended services as labourers during war time irrespective of the warring parties.

Bruce said all the British colonies responded to the call, and over 15 lakhs from India out of which 1200 youths were from the Tangkhul community who served as Labour corps during WWI.

Col. Ludovic Dumont also delivered a speech on behalf of France

And in the meantime, Losii Dikho along with the officers from Britain, France and kins & descendants laid wreaths and paid homage to the departed souls.

Tangkhul folk dance and songs from eminent artists entertained the crowd.

Col James Robinson and Col Tom Marsden attended as special guests while the DC, of Ukhrul Dr Harmit Singh, SP, Ukhrul Worngam Ningshen, Headmen of Ukhrul HA Sarimaya and AS Wungayung Peter, Hungpung were seated on the dais as special invitees.

Labour Corps Centenary was organised by WWITNLCA in collaboration with TNL, TNWL and TKS.