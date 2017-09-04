Tangkhul women to celebrate 100 years of Christianity

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Sep 3 : The Tangkhul Baptist Churches Association (TBCA) Women Union, Ukhrul is set to commemorate 100 years of Christianity from October 13 to 16 at Mission ground Alungtang, Ukhrul.

Speaking at a press conference held today at Dr Earl Brook conference hall TBCA compound, Ukhrul, TBCA Women Union secretary Chonchon Vasha said that the centenary will be celebrated under the theme “Celebrating God’s Grace” for four days at Ukhrul town.

In the four day celebration, the Baptist women congregation would come together and join hands to pledge “Moving Forward” for inclusive women participation in Nation building and spread the gospel of His love.

The oldest Church in Manipur, Phungyo Baptist Church Tangrei, will host the centenary celebration, she added.

President of TBCA Women Union Caroline Vashum stated after the inception of Tangkhul Baptist Women Union in 1917 it has been relentlessly working to empower women in all sphere especially in the education sector.

As part of the project, Alice Christian High School was established in 1980 in the name of western Christian missionary Late Alice, who introduced western education to Tangkhul women.

Now, degree courses can be pursued at Alice Christian College, she added.

Centre Women Empower (CWE) project especially for destitute women and for those people infected and affected with HIV has also been set up, she added.

Besides, the women union organizes training and awareness camp to reach out to far flung areas and moblise the women in Nation building.

Chonchon further said that the centenary observation is not merely a celebration but “Yorla Khakazi,” a special invitation to Tangkhul women who have married to other communities so as to create the opportunity for them to reunite with their respective families after a long time.

During the celebration, a special day “Rekindle Ceception” for Yorla will be held to acknowledge their presence and extend “our love of being one family from one tribe,” she added.

She went on to mention that preparation and arrangement for the centenary celebration is going on smoothly.

According to her Rev Dr Wungnaoting Konghar general secretary MBC, Rev Dr Mathotmi Vasha executive secretary TBCA, Lhingboi Kipgen, secretary of women wing of MBC, Dr Keweralo Lohe, Principal Mauritius Bible Training Institute and Tuishimla Konyak district chaplain, Mon have all agreed to be the speakers of the centenary celebration.

Chonchon further mentioned that over 9700 women members from 89 different Churches under TBCA have been extending their support and praying to make the centenary celebration more meaningful and successful.