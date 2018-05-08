IMPHAL, May 7 : In the face of the uninterrupted rainfall during the last few days, the State Government has constituted a State Level Task Force for Flood Management and accordingly issued an official notification to this effect.

The 14 member task force will be headed by the Administrative Secretary of the Water Resources Department as the Chairman while the Chief Engineers of the four Engineering Departments and the Managing Director of MSPDCL have been named as members.

Other members of the task force include the Chief Conservator of Forest Department, Project Director of LDA, Director of Relief and Disaster Management, General Manager of NHPC, Project Director of MDS, Director/Joint Director of Planning Department, Ng Romeji, Asst Prof of NIT, Manipur and Irom Royal AE of WRD.