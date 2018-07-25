Tbl Dist Subroto Cup Peace and Freedom Academy move into quarter final

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, Jul 24 : Peace and Freedom Academy, Thoubal cruised into the U-14 Boys quarter-final of the 59th Thoubal District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tourna-ment 2018 being organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Thoubal District at Kodompokpi Sports Complex, Wangjing.
Peace and Freedom Academy edged out Paradise English School by 2-1 goals in a quarter final of the U-14 boys competition through goal scored by Th Amarjit in the 17th and the 30th minute. The lone goal of the Paradise English School was scored by H Johnson in the 28th minute.
Lamding Higher Secondary School got better of New Model English School by 6-5 goals via penalties after a 2-2 draw during normal time to move into the quarter-final.
New Model English School hit the opener through Atiqur in the 3rd minute but conceded an own goal in the 27th minute to level the score at 1-1. Yunus of the same team then struck another goal in the 29th minute to break the deadlock but N Birbal came up to rescue the Lamding side with a fine goal in the 38th minute.
In U-14 another match, Brilliant Academy Thoubal saw off Khongjom Standard English School by 3-1 goals riding on T Donaldo’s brace (12′, 21′) and H Sudhir’s lone goal (48′). M Lenin scored the lone goal for the losing side in the 28th minute.

