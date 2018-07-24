Tbl Dist Subroto Mukherjee Football Paradise, Springfield advance into next round

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 23 : The 59th edition of the Thoubal District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 being organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Thoubal District kicked-off today at Kodompokpi Sports Complex, Wangjing. The inaugural function of the tournament was attended by Haobam Rosita, IAS, DC Thoubal; Mutum Mani Singh, president District Fo-otball Association, Thoubal and Konsam Michael, vice president District Football Association, Thoubal as dignitaries. Altogether, 11 U-14 boys’ teams and four U-17 boys’ teams are taking part in this district level competition.

The inaugural match of the U-14 boys competition saw, Paradise English School, Thoubal edged out Brighter Angels School, Sambram by a narrow 1-0 margin. The lone goal that propelled Paradise English School to the last 8 round was scored by Johnson in the 35th minute.

In the quarter final match for the same age group, Springfield English School, Wangjing thrashed Phundrei High School, Khongjom by 5-0 goals.

Springfield English School ran riot against the Khongjom side right from the beginning and it was Manimatum who opened up the scoring early in the 3rd minute. Leishemba then carried on the attack and slotted home the second goal in the 5th minute before Kumarjit shone with two goals in the 13th and the 22nd minute and made it 4-0.

Umakanta then fired in the last goal in the 24th minute and wrapped up the game 5-0.