TDC peeved with indifferent Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 18: Transporters’ and Drivers’ Council (TDC) has expressed disappointment with the failure of the Works Minister to go on an inspection trip to the landslide affected parts of National Highway 37 (Imphal-Jiribam road) in between Kotlen and K Sinam and has appealed to the Chief Minister to personally inspect the affected area at the earliest.

Around 1000 vehicles, including good laden trucks have been stranded at the area till date.

A team of TDC led by its president H Ranjit inspected the repair works underway at the affected area today, accompanied by various officials of NHIDCL as well.

Speaking to media persons during the inspection trip, Ranjit said that despite the repair work going on at the area using heavy machinery, the recent sinking of the road has complicated the situation and led to many inconveniences.

Pointing out that he has been regularly inspecting the repair work at the affected part of the National Highway, Ranjit said that if there is no new sinking of the road or any other hindrances in the repair works, the road will probably become motorable by tomorrow.

He claimed that the lack of response from the side of the Works Minister and the PWD regarding the landslide and the cutting off of the National Highway, has angered the transporters.

The transporters do not want the Minister and the PWD officials to come and provide aids and supplies, he said and added that what they want is for the Minister or the officials to come and inspect the situation personally and to assure the transporters that the authorities are working to alleviate the conditions of the transporters and to make the road motorable again.

Even if the said road and all works related to the road do not fall under the State Government, it is the duty of the State Government to assess any kind of damage to the road which can endanger the people.

Expressing desire for the Chief Minister to personally inspect the damaged area, Ranjit said that it would not be right to turn a blind eye to the situation on the ground that the works on the said route is undertaken by NHIDCL.

The goods being transported by the stranded vehicles are for the people of Manipur. Many of the goods will also be utilised for the flood affected people of the State, he said and appealed to the State Government to take up necessary steps for making the route motorable again.

On the other hand, Ranjit claimed that the information that the road will take around 10 days to become motorable for small vehicles while it would take around 15 to 20 days for heavy vehicles to safely pass the road, is false.

TDC is regularly checking the developing situation of the road and as such is well versed with the condition of the damaged portion and the repair works currently under way.

Urging the shopkeepers and vendors not to increase the price of commodities taking advantage of the road damage, Ranjit urged the authorities concerned to take up necessary measures to prevent such artificial price hike by vendors and merchants in the State.