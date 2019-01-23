TDC talks tough, lines up protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 22: Transport and Drivers’ Council (TDC) has announced that if the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) fails to repair/construct RIBAND/wheelguards at Barak bridge along the Imphal-Jiribam road, TDC will organise a sit in protest demonstration inside the NHIDCL compound at Lamphel.

Speaking to media person at TDC office at MG Avenue today, its president H Ranjit claimed that ever since BRO handed over the task of monitoring and repairing the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway to NHIDCL, the bridges along the road are yet to see any repairing.

Alleging that NHIDCL submitted a baseless report to the Highway Administration claiming that the Barak bridge will collapse if any vehicle weighing more than 24 tonnes cross it, Ranjit said that the report also mentioned that the Transport Department prohibited any vehicles weighing more than 24 tonnes from crossing the said bridge.

However, based on a notice/letter sent by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), which is responsible for building the bridge, to TDC, it is mentioned that the Barak bridge can support vehicles weighing upto 40 tonnes.

Claiming that the NHIDCL is duping the drivers and the people of Manipur, Ranjit explained that as per a gazette notification of the Central Government on July 16 last year, it is mentioned that vehicles weighing 19, 28.5 and 36 tonnes can ply along the National Highways of the country and asked why the restriction is placed specifically along the Imphal-Jiribam road.

Ranjit alleged that NHIDCL is trying to refrain from carrying out maintenance work along the road as long as possible and added that if NHIDCL does not construct RIBAND or wheelguards at Barak bridge, then TDC has made necessary arrangements to bring all the trucks plying along the said road to the NHIDCL compound at Lamphel and stage a sit in protest.

Demanding NHIDCL to go back home if it cannot repair Barak bridge, Ranjitt asked why the suspension lines of Barak bridge have not snapped till now if NHIDCL claims that the bridge is not strong enough.

He then demanded NHIDCL to stop its charade in front of the Highways Administration immediately.

Ranjit also warned any other driver or transporter/ imposter against operating along the road as well.

He conveyed that if the Central Government and NHIDCL admit that they will not be able to repair the bridge, TDC will take up the responsibility.

TDC will also cough up the expenses, he claimed.

On the other hand, Ranjit said that it is unnecessary to measure the weight of the trucks/vehicles and instead appealed to all the transporters and drivers to adhere to the guidelines and rule of the Central Motor Vehicles Act and to refrain from overloading.

He further urged the CM to instruct NHIDCL to act in the interest of the drivers.