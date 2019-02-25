Teachers appointed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 24: Following the DPC held on February 1 at MPSC, the State Govt has appointed 300 graduate teachers (original group) and 21 graduate teachers (conver- ted groups) of the Dept of Education (S) in order of merit, temporarily to the post of Assistant Head Master of High Schools/Head Master of Junior High Schools with immediate effect.

The order said that the graduate teachers will be on probation for 2 years and that they will remain in their present place of posting until further orders which will be issued separately.