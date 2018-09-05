Teachers’ Day wishes

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has extended her greetings to the people of Manipur and especially to the members of the teaching community on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The Governor in her message conveyed that the day is celebrated in memory of Doctor S Radhakrishnan, a renowned educationist, scholar and former President of India on his birth anniversary.

The future of the society lies in the hand of the youth and the teachers are the ones who guide them, she said and added that the services of the teachers need to be acknowledged as they hold the key to our future.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also extended his greetings to the teachers of the State on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

He said that the day is celebrated to pay hearty respect to the teaching community for their dedication and hardwork rendered for the betterment of the society.

The Chief Minister also paid homage to Dr S Radhakrishnan on the occasion.

Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam also greeted the teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

He urged the teachers to re-dedicate their thoughts and action towards the betterment of the students.

Works Minister Th Biswajit Singh too extended his good wishes to the entire teaching community for their dedication and commitment to the great cause of educating the youth.

He said that the teachers play an important role in character formation as well as in making them responsible citizens.