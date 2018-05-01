Teachers, students demand eviction of fruit vendors

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30: Teachers and students of Bhairodan Maxwell Hindi Primary and High School, staged a sit in protest against the fruit vendors who have set up shop right in front of the school and demanding the State Government to evict the said fruit vendors at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons, Bhairodan Maxwell Hindi Primary and High School Headmistress Khwairakpam Sunita Devi said that the stale/spoilt fruits and waste from the fruit shops set up directly in front of the school has caused many inconveniences to the students of the school.

Apart from this, the footpath meant for the students are being occupied by the said fruit vendors, she added.

Asking where in the world street vendors are allowed to set up shop in front of schools, the Headmistress expressed disappointment at the lack of proper measures by the State Government for the welfare of the students. She also appealed to the Government to take up actions at the earliest.

The school has already appealed to the Forest Minister, Education Minister and the Education Director in the past. The authority also informed the IMC regarding the same. But no positive response has been received till date, she added. The Headmistress further alleged that the Government’s negligence towards the operation of the street vendors in front of the school although it takes up various actions against women vendors in other parts of the market, is akin to trying to ruin the school.