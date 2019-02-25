Teachers suspend stir

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 24: The cease work strike undertaken by around 3500 SSA and RMSA teachers since February 4 has been suspended with immediate effect.

A press release issued by the Joint SSA and RMSA Teachers’ Association (JSRTAM) informed that their agitation has been suspended following an assurance given by Chief Minister N Biren during a meeting held last evening at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The Chief Minister reportedly assured that the demands for payment of monthly salaries to SSA and RMSA teachers regularly and creation of promotion avenue would be addressed shortly.

While informing that SSA and RMSA teachers would return to their duties from tomorrow, JSRTAM has appealed to all SSA and RMSA teachers to accept examination duties assigned to them by BoSEM and CoHSEM as well as election duties.