Teachers take onus of enrolment, attendance of students

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 28: Realising that there can be no teachers without students, teachers of many Government schools particularly Primary and Upper Primary Schools gave taken up steps to ensure both enrolment and attendance of decent number of students at their schools.

Taking serious note of the absence of decent number of students at Government schools of Primary and Upper Primary stages, officials of Education Department including ZEOs and teachers have initiated a number of measures to attract students to these schools.

Providing mid-day-meal regularly under the Mid-Day-Meal scheme is one key element for ensuring enrolment of more students in Government Primary and Upper Primary schools, informed a source.

As it has been acknowledged that providing mid-day-meal creates enthusiasm among students to attend school regularly, Headmasters and teachers have been ensuring that mid-day-meal is provided to students out of their money when the fund for Mid-Day-Meal scheme is not released in time.

Moreover, many people have started extending support to the teachers’ efforts to get decent number of students enrolled in Government schools, said the source.

While some people installed lighting systems in the name of their late parents, some others donated water tanks, dining tables etc.

At the same time, many teachers contributed money and purchased uniforms for their students.

Teachers of a school located at Thoubal have been hiring three/four vans to transport students at their own expense. It is said that the number of students enrolled at the school rose suddenly following introduction of the van service.

It is reported that Education Department has geared up to extend all possible assistance to the teachers’ efforts to ensure enrolment and attendance of students in decent numbers at Government schools.

Meanwhile, extensive remedial coaching has been started for Government school students who would appear Class X exam in 2019, added the source.