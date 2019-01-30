Team of 12 parties leave for Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 29: A team of 12 political parties left Imphal for New Delhi today to urge the Central Government not to pass the CAB 2016 in the Rajya Sabha or insert a clause which would exempt Manipur from its purview if the Bill must be passed.

The team which left for Delhi included representatives of AITC, AAP, LJP, Shiv Sena, MNDF, NPF, MPC, NEIDP, RSP, BJP, NPP and PDA.

It is said that they would call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and leaders of different political parties and urge them to either reject the Bill in the Rajya Sabha or insert a clause which would keep Manipur out of its ambit in case the Bill must be passed.

Speaking to media persons at Imphal International Airport, Shiv Sena State unit president M Tombi said that they are going to Delhi as per a resolution adopted at the all political parties meeting held yesterday with the Chief Minister in the chair.

Tombi said that the team would hold meetings with many Central leaders and submit memoranda to see that the collective wish of the people of Manipur is fulfilled.

Taking a dig at those political parties which stayed away from the all political parties meeting and their trip to Delhi, Tombi said that playing blame game at this critical hour would be counter productive.

The Congress and MPP had stayed away from the meeting.

He called upon all political parties to go to Delhi and raise a collective voice to protect the indigenous peoples of Manipur and the North East by setting aside all political and ideological differences. AAP State unit convenor Th Manihar said that they would urge Central leaders to insert a special clause for Manipur in the CAB 2016 before it is passed in the Rajya Sabha.

He added that they would exert strong pressure on all Central leaders not to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha until a special clause is inserted.