Team of DLSA, Tml inspects children homes

NONEY, Aug 22

A team of District Legal Services Authority, Tamenglong headed by Secretary cum Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tamenglong Lalkhanpao Tonsing inspected the implementing condition of two children homes at Tamenglong District Headquarters, run by one NGO called Indigenous Women and Children Foundation (IWCF).

The two children homes include Zaozian Children Home for Girls with strength of 38 girl students while 43 boys student are staying at Jaithao Children Home for Boys.

The inspection team found both the homes running smoothly and lauded the administrative staff for operating the homes efficiently.

Later, the inspection team including Advocate Keisham Dhane (Legal Aid Counsel) and Meiraba, office assistant of DLS, Tamenglong visited the Legal Aid Clinic which is attached to the DC’s office of Tamenglong and interacted with the Para-Legal Volunteers.

The CJM assured that he will look into any grievances faced by the homes and the Legal Clinic as per the guidelines laid down by the Government.

While returning to Imphal the visiting team also inspected the Legal Aid Clinic at Longmai Bazar attached to the office of Longmai Bazaar Board.

The CJM advised the Para-Legal Volunteers to be more active in their services and to be helpful to the needy people for shaping a better society.

The inspection team also visited the Grace Children Home for boys at Noney part-3, which is being implemented by a NGO- Integrated People’s Development Society (IPDS).

36 boys are presently staying at the home.