Tear gas shells foil Quit India rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 9: A short commemorative rally planned by Congress party in commemoration of the Quit India Movement from Congress Bhavan to MG Avenue was foiled by police today.

Congress party’s plan to offer floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at MG Avenue was foiled as they were bombarded with a volley of tear gas shells.

Taking strong exception to the way the rally was foiled by the BJP-led coalition Government by unleashing brute force, ex-Chief Minister and CLP leader O Ibobi termed it anti-National and murder of democracy.

As a large number of Congress workers and supporters led by O Ibobi, CWC member and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and MPCC president TN Haokip gathered at Congress Bhavan to take out a rally up to MG Avenue, they were blocked by police at the gate of their own office premises.

Police put up a number of barricades to foil the rally and it resulted in a tense stand off between police and Congress workers.

Shortly after, police fired several rounds of tear gas shells at Congress Bhavan and the rally was thwarted.

Nonetheless, the Congress workers, leaders and functionaries led by Ibobi paid floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed inside Congress Bhavan.

Speaking to media persons later, O Ibobi said that the peace rally was a part of the function held across the country in commemoration of the Quit India Movement.

But the way the BJP-led coalition Government foiled the rally by firing tear gas shells was an act of savagery which is akin to murdering democracy, Ibobi decried.

Even as the authority concerned was approached four/five days earlier with a written application to give permission for the peace rally, there was no reply.

Congress party was not saying that a rally would be taken out in hyper sensitive areas like near Raj Bhavan, Civil Secretariat or Kanglapat.

The party was seeking for permission for short silent rally which would end at MG Avenue after passing through Shamu Makhong and Thangal Bazar, said the ex-Chief Minister.

He said that any organisation which sought permission to take out rally during the 15 years of Congress were given necessary permissions on all routes barring hyper sensitive zones like near Raj Bhavan, Civil Secretariat or Kanglapat.

The way the Congress party was attacked today was a clear indication of the ruling parties’ intention to establish dictatorship by suppressing democracy, Ibobi alleged.

He called upon all the people of Manipur to understand the nature of governance being practised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren which according to him is characterised by suppression of people’s voice.

The disposition to rule a State or country by suppressing the masses is rather shameful, Ibobi remarked and added that th NDA Government is undemocratic, uncivilised and anti-National.