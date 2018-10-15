Technical subcommittee for 12th Mega Marathon Manipur formed

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 14 : A technical subcommittee for the organisation of the 12th Mega Marathon Manipur-2018 organised by United Peoples’ Front Manipur was instituted today at the conference hall of All Manipur Sports Association.

The technical subcommittee is comprised of L Ajit Singh, president Athletic Association of Manipur as chairman; L Rupachandra, president United Peoples’ Front Manipur as convenor and Eto Tongbram, secretary Athletic Association of Manipur as coordinator.

The entry form for the marathon can be had from the office of United Peoples’ Front and the last date of submission is October 30.