Technical training session postponed

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 1 : 6 Months Technical Training Session which was set to be kicked-off from August 6 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium under the supervision of Former Football Players’ Association, Mapal Kangjeibung has been postponed until further notice due to unavoidable circumstances.

Players who have enrolled for the training session will be intimated with new inaugural date very soon, said a press statement issued by the Former Football Players’ Association.