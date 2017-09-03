Tecno Mobile phones launched

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Tecno Mobile, a Chinese mobile phone brand was launched at the Paona Enterprises, Paona Bazaar today.

Jadumani Potshangbam, assistant manager of Tecno Mobile, Manipur branch said the brand has been a hit in many African countries and it was released in India for the first time in June this year. The brand is available in five different models with the prices ranging from Rs 8590 to Rs 15590, Jadumani added.