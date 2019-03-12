Temple vandalised, bodies condemn

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 12: The Salai Mapari Singpul Lup (SMSL) and the Thangmeiband United Club (TUC) have condemned in the strongest term the act of vandalising a temple of Atingkok Maru Sidaba located at Thangmei-band Cheiraoching.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club this afternoon, SMSL general secretary Romen Huirem said that some unidentified persons vandalised the temple between 10 am and 1 pm yesterday.

Apart from breaking the main door, all the sacred paraphernalia kept inside the temple were removed and bundled together in a corner.

This act of vandalism deeply hurts Meitei community particularly who follows Sanamahism and it was an open challenge to the particular community, Romen said.

The temple was built by SMSL four years back with the primary objective of preserving Cheiraoching which is a part of Langol hill range, he said.

Expressing strong apprehension that Meitei com- munity may be targeted next time, Romen said, “We were born as Meiteis and we would live and die as Meiteis”.

Earlier, a flag of the seven clans of Meitei community which was 7×5 feet big and unfurled by titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba was torn down by some miscreants.

One individual involved in the sacrilege died within six months, Romen said without naming the particular individual.

Naharol Leishemba Club president and TUC vice-president Pratap Leishang- them too condemned the vandalism while stating that they respect all religions and faiths.

Pointing out that Chei-raoching and surrounding areas are inhabited by different communities, Pratap said that the act of vandalism may spark untoward incidents.

He warned that NLC and TUC would not forgive any person if apprehended red-handed while committing such acts of vandalism and sacrilege in future but take up stern necessary action.