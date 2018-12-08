Ten years RI for heroin trafficker, fined Rs 1 lakh

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 7: W Tonen Meitei, Special Judge, ND&PS Fast Track Court, Manipur, sentenced one Mangte Indramani to 10 years rigorous imprisonment apart from imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, for trafficking heroin at Wabagai Bazar Macha area on the morning of February 26, 1999.

The sentence was announced in an open Court today against Mangte Indramani alias Soso Koireng (46) s/o Amu Koireng of Litan village, Chandel, who was convicted by the Court on December 3, under section 21( C) of the ND&PS Act, 1985.

Mangte Indramani was produced before the Court from Sajiwa Central Jail for the sentence hearing during which the Court heard the submission of M Raichand, Special PP and Advocate Th Ranbir, counsel of the convict.

During the hearing, the Special PP prayed for awarding a sentence of maximum period and maximum fine as provided under section 21 (c) of the ND&PS Act and also submitted the provisions under section 47 of the Constitution for the maximum punishment.

The Special PP further submitted that the scheme of penalties under the ND&PS Act is not sufficient deterrent to meet the challenges of well organized gang of smugglers and present drug menace in the country.

On the other hand, Advocate Th Ranbir prayed for minimum sentence by submitting that the convict was never involved in any other case except the present case and also submitted that the convict is a married man.

The Court, after hearing both parties, sentenced Mangte Indramani to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The Court also directed the convict to pay the fine amount with a period of 12 months from today, failing which the convict has to undergo another 1 year of simple imprisonment.

The Court further explained that the period of time which the convict underwent in detention will be set off from the sentence announced today and directed the SP of Manipur Central Jail Sajiwa to submit details about how many days the convict was in Judicial custody in connection with the present case, within 2 months from today.