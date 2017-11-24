Tengnoupal District Police 11, MCM victorious in exhibition football

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 23: The Teng-noupal District Police 11 edged past Tamu Youth Network by 1-0 in one of the exhibition matches organised by the Manipur Police Tengnoupal District and Th Birachandra Football Academy, Imphal. The matches were held as part of the ongoing Sangai Festival at the Eastern Shine School Ground, Moreh today.

The second match between MCM and MYC ended in a 1-1 draw at regulation time. However, it was the lucky team who won the match. Through a lottery, MCM was declared as the winner of the match.

To add more delight for the audience, several cultural shows including folk dance and thang ta were also held in the event. The opening ceremony saw the attendance of several officials in Moreh that include, among others, WHK Luwang (SP Custom Preventive Force, Moreh), S Ibomcha (SP, Tengnoupal Police), N Gojendro (ADC Moreh) and Th Krishnatombi (DSP, CDO Moreh).