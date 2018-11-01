Tens of thousands rally for integrity of Manipur

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 31: Tens of thousands of people from all walks of life and belonging to different communities took part in the “October Mass Rally 2018” which was organized today by UCM and various other CSOs at the State capital to demonstrate the collective stand for peaceful coexistence of ethnic communities in the State and against divisive political or administrative arrangement.

Three resolutions were also adopted at a public convention which was held later at Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium as a part of the mass rally.

The public convention resolved that any threat to the political, social, historical and economic identity of the indigenous communities of Manipur and the bond of fraternity shared among them would not be tolerated, and any politico-administrative arrangement like Article 371A or Autonomous Regional Council should not be enforced without consent of the Government of Manipur and the State’s people.

Any threat to the collective identity of the indigenous communities who have been living together in Manipur since ages and the thread of oneness shared among the indigenous communities would not be tolerated, says the second resolution.

The third resolution says that the people of Manipur will take a firm and collective resolution to protect Manipur in case the Government of India initiates any process to disintegrate Manipur against the collective wish of the masses.

The rally was aimed at sending out a clear and loud message to the world and GoI in particular that the people of the State will continue to live and grow together only as Manipuris.

Another objective of the rally was to uphold and promote the ideas of peace, unity and integrity in the State beyond all odds and transcending GoI’s divisive policies and NSCN (IM)’s communal political aspirations.

Flagged off from Tiddim Ground, Imphal West at around 11.30 am, the rally passed through Kwakeithel Bazar, Keishampat, Wahengbam Leikai, Nagamapal, Khoyathong, Thangmeiband, Khongnang Ani Karak, Dingku Road and concluded at Kuman Lampak Hockey Stadium.

Later, a public convention addressed by many community leaders and CSO leaders was held at the Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium and three resolutions were adopted at the end.

Speaking at the mammoth gathering, UCM president Sunil Karam asserted that many external forces have been deliberately trying to disintegrate Manipur since the past many decades.

He pointed out that the peace talk which has been going on for the last 21 years between GoI and NSCN (IM) has been posing a serious threat to the State’s integrity and peaceful coexistence among the various communities residing since time immemorial in the State.

UCM along with various CSOs in the State have been pin-pointing the various kinds of threats to the State’s integrity such as the demand for forming Nagalim or Greater Nagaland at the expense of Manipur, extension of Article 371A, alternative arrangement or Sixth Schedule and so on.

However, instead of considering the matters seriously, GoI and NSCN (IM) have been consistently trying to disintegrate Manipur by pursuing several kinds of policies that harm the State’s interest from time to time in the name of exploring a conclusion to the political dialogue going on between the two parties, Sunil added.

Saying that such attempts of the GoI and NSCN (IM) have been creating a restive situation in the State since the past many years, he reminded that even 18 people lost lives in the June 18 incident of 2001.

Now, it is high time for all the people and all communities living in the State to stand together and take a firm decision to fight against any ill-designed policies of GoI or any threat coming from external forces.

“Hence, the UCM along with the various CSOs in the State is organizing this rally in consideration of the need to demonstrate to the whole world and more particularly the GoI that people and communities living here want peaceful coexistence and abhor all divisive policies”, he conveyed.

He also appealed all to stand united and protect Manipur at all costs.

The UCM president further expressed his wish to make today’s rally the ultimate one to prove that Manipuris want to live only as Manipuris.

Zeliangrong Union, Imphal Zone Chairman DH Gaikhem remarked that today’s rally would go down the history of Manipur as a landmark event and asked all communities to think whether the State needs to be separated in the name of different religions.

Maintaining that communal-centric mindsets and narrow outlooks provoked the feeling of separatism, he urged all communities to save the integrity of Manipur at individual level and also collectively.

Kuki Inpi, Imphal Zone president Mangcha Haokip observed that prosperity and progress in the State will be witnessed when the bond of togetherness among the ethnic communities is strengthened.

He pointed out that a single hand cannot clap.

Lisham Lok Village secretary H Moses Tangkhul called for mutual cooperation and peaceful coexistence among the communities in the State.

All Manipur Muslim Women Development Organization Sitara Begum strongly reacted against any inclination towards disintegration of Manipur.

She lamented that an external force has been consistently scheming to disintegrate Manipur and many selfish people with vested interest are taking advantage.

She also advocated that imparting education will be an indispensable part in the long run to protect Manipur and bring peaceful coexistence among the various communities.

Many other representatives from various communities too spoke at the public convention.