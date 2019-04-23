Tense JNIMS

IMPHAL, Apr 23: Irate family members created a ruckus at JNIMS today, after a 7 month old baby girl died at the hospital.

According to a reliable source, the deceased baby girl was the first born of Chandam Bijen (32) and Chandam (o) Sunibala alias Abe of Senjam Chirang.

The source informed that the baby girl was admitted to the Paediatric ward of JNIMS at around 12.30 pm following chest pain/breathing problems.

Doctors attended to the patient and prescribed some medicines as well, but the child’s condition worsened.

The child passed away at around 3.30 pm while waiting for an X-ray to be taken, the family members added.

The tense situation was brought under control by police who arrived at the scene, the source added.