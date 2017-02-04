Tension running high in Nagaland

GUWAHATI, Feb 3 :While the bodies of two persons killed on January 31 clashes between police and tribal mob was buried, tension is running high in Nagaland.

Mob on Thursday set ablaze as many as 20 government offices including several vehicles even as Centre asks para military force Assam Rifles to ensure safety of Nagaland Chief Minister, TR Zeliang who could not move out of this residence on Thursday owing to mobs fury.

Opposition to 33 percent reservations being given to women in the urban local bodies (ULB) polls resulted in standoff between the tribal bodies and government.

Five columns of army are deployed to bring the situation under control. Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said, “I have talked to the Director General, Assam Rifles and told him that the Nagaland Chief Minister and his residence have to be saved.”

On Friday tribal bodies had meeting with Governor, P.B Acharya who rushed from Arunachal Pradesh. The governor assured that action will be taken as per the constitution and wrong doers will be punished.

Tribal bodies held that 33 percent reservation is violation of special rights guaranteed by Article 371(A) of the Constitution to Nagaland.

Democratic Alliance of Nagaland, the coalition ruling the state has decided to hold the polls following an interim Supreme Court order.

A case was filed by the Naga Mothers’ Association seeking the Court’s intervention in getting 33 percent women reservation.

Following violent protest, the government declared the elections process null and void. Economic Times