Terming agitators as terrorists is too much: Guv

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 6: The office of Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has told Manipur University Pro-VC and VC in-charge Prof K Yugindro that terming the agitators of MU as terrorists is too much and wrong.

Reacting to a letter written by Prof Yugindro to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on October 3 in which the Governor was accused of favouring the agitators, the Raj Bhavan sent a letter to the VC in-charge today.

As the constitutional head of the State and Chief Rector of Manipur University, the Governor is inquisitive about what is happening in MU. That was why she asked Prof Yugindro how he took charge of the Pro-VC while pointing out that the same post should be appointed by the university’s Executive Council, the letter written by the Secretary in-charge to the Governor clarified.

It also mentioned that the letter written by the VC in-charge to the MHRD against the Governor violates protocol.

The letter categorically stated that terming the agitators as terrorists would be a gross error and it would turn out to be adding fuel to the fire.

It also said that the allegation levelled against the Governor is defamatory. Even though Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has not yet written anything to the MHRD, she has been exploring what can be done through legal course of action regarding the allegation levelled against her, informed a source. The Governor is likely to seek opinion of the State’s Advocate General. However, the Governor could not meet the Advocate General today as the latter was out of station, said the source.