TET centres

IMPHAL, Jun 24: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) has notified to all the intending candidates of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2018 to be held on July 1, 2018, that Paper I and Paper II examination is scheduled to be conducted at TG Hr Secondary School, Imphal for candidates having roll numbers between 1001 and 1750 while the remaining candidates having roll numbers between roll numbers 1751 and 2383 for Paper II examination will sit at CC Hr Secondary Schooll.