Textile Minister inaugurates silk mill

IMPHAL, Feb 19 (PIB)

Union Minister of Textiles Zubin Irani launched four projects in the North East for development of silk sector through video conference in New Delhi today.

Zubin Irani inaugurated Eri spun silk mill in Sangaipat, Imphal, Muga silk seed production centre in Tura, Meghalaya, silk printing and processing unit in Agartala, Tripura, and development of sericulture in Mamit, Mizoram. The Minister also inaugurated new office buildings of Weavers Service Centres (WSC) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh and Kannur, Kerala.

She interacted with the people’s representatives, officials and farmers and urged them to generate awareness among farmers and weavers about loan schemes available under MUDRA YOJANA and recently announced income support programme for farmers – PM Kisan and pension scheme for workers in unorganized sector- Pradhan Mantri Sram Yogi Mandhan Yojna.

Eri Spun Silk Mill in Sangaipat, Imphal East, Manipur was approved with a total project cost of Rs 21.53 crore in September 2018 and will be implemented directly by the State in co-coordination with Centre Silk Board (CSB).

Around 65% of Eri cocoons produced in Manipur are converted into yarn within the State through conventional spinning device Takli, pedal operated and motorised Eri spinning machines. The rest of around 35% of Eri cocoons is marketed outside the State without value addition resulting in less income to farmers.

The installed production capacity of the mill is 55 MT of quality Eri spun silk yarn by consuming about 74 MT of Eri cocoons per annum. The expected turnover at installed capacity utilization of 80% during the 1st year is around Rs 10 crore with a net profit of Rs 3 crore. The project is expected to generate direct employment to 107 persons throughout the year and indirect employment to around 1,500 Eri farmers through the backward linkage and around 730 weavers through forward linkage. Muga Silkworm Seed Production Centre (SSPC), Tura, Meghalaya is one of the projects taken up directly by Centre Silk Board (CSB) for implementation under Integrated Sericulture Development Project (ISDP) of NERTPS for creation of seed infrastructure units in NE States.

The infrastructure facilities available presently with the State are insufficient to meet the demand of required quantity of Muga basic seed. The creation of additional Muga SSPC in Tura will strengthen the Muga seed sector to make the State self-sufficient for production and supply of Muga silkworm seed. Silk Printing & Processing unit in Agartala, Tripura has been set up at a total project cost of Rs 3.71 crore for production, printing and processing of 1.5 lakh meter silk per annum. The project has been implemented directly by the State in coordination with CSB and is ready to commence production process. Textile printing is a process in which designs are printed on the textiles material using various methods and techniques and done on finished fabrics. These printed fabrics are used for sarees, dress materials, home furnishings and upholstery. Most of the fabrics produced on handlooms and powerlooms in Tripura are sent to Kolkata, Bengaluru, Bhagalpur and other places for value addition by processing and printing. This unit will lead to higher and sustainable growth in the entire textile value chain from fibre to finished products in the State and improve the local weaver artisans.

The project for development of sericulture in the aspirational district of Mamit, Mizoram, was approved with a total cost of Rs 11.56 crore which includes Government of India share of Rs 10.82 crore. The project will be implemented directly by the State in co-coordination with CSB. Mamit is one of the aspirational districts identified by NITI Aayog for overall development from 2018-19 onwards. This includes 14 districts in NE region covering all 8 NE States.