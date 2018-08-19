Tezpur varsity’s former VC in probe team

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 18 : Follo-wing the agreement with the MU community, the Department of Higher Education of the Union Human Resource Deve-lopment Ministry has named former Vice Chan-cellor of Tezpur University as a member of the probe team along with T Nandakumar Singh, former Acting Chief justice of the High Court of Meghalaya to probe the allegations levelled against VC of MU Prof Adya Prasad Pandey.

The former Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University who has been named in the probe team is Prof MK Choudhary.

While Nandakumar is the Chairperson of the probe team, MK Choudhary has been named as a Member. The probe team is to submit its report within a period of one month from the date the order is issued which is August 17 and Professor Pandey is to appear before the probe team as and when necessary.

The TA/DA/Honorarium of the members of the Committee will be borne by MU.