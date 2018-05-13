Th Dhamendro and Th Akshaykumar win above 40 yrs doubles title

By on No Comment

Th Dhamendro and Th Akshaykumar win above 40 yrs doubles title

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, May 12 : Th Dhamendro and Th Akshaykumar beat Y Subhaschandra and M Subhakanta 11-2, 11-6, 11-7 to win the above 40 years men’s doubles title of the 10th Mutum Tomba, and Mutum Shankar Memorial Table Tennis Championship 2018 being organised by Manipur Veteran Table Tennis Association.
M Bipin and N Rajesh finished second runners for above 40 years men’s doubles competition
In the above 50 years doubles final, Ch Radhakrishnan and T Sanajaoba beat the pair of Ch Loken and P Homeshwor by 3-1 (7-11, 11-8, 14-12, 12-10) to win the title. S Chandra Sharma and N Noren were able to finish third in this age group.
The above 65 years men’s doubles title went to K Kumar and G Prafulla who overcame L Pardeshi and W Jayentakumar 11-8, 14-12, 12-10.
Ng Brajakumar and H Rajendro finished third in this competition.
Women’s doubles title went to A Ashalata and Sorojini who beat Premila and Hemolata in the final while Sushila and Devjani bagged the second runners up title.
M Bapin and Premila lifted the mixed doubles title by beating the pair of Shanta and S Chandra Sharma by 3-0 sets (11-5, 11-1, 11-5) in the final. Third place title went to A Ashalata and O Brojendro who beat N Shushila and A Bamdev 12-1, 11-5, 11-6. S Ashalata will face N Sushila in the women’s singles final while Th Dhamendra has set up above 40 years men’s summit clash with Y Subhaschandra.
Th Lokendro will meet S Chandra Sharma in the above 50 years final clash while H Rajendro will play G Prafulla in the above 65 years men’s singles final.

Th Dhamendro and Th Akshaykumar win above 40 yrs doubles title added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.