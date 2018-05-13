Th Dhamendro and Th Akshaykumar win above 40 yrs doubles title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 12 : Th Dhamendro and Th Akshaykumar beat Y Subhaschandra and M Subhakanta 11-2, 11-6, 11-7 to win the above 40 years men’s doubles title of the 10th Mutum Tomba, and Mutum Shankar Memorial Table Tennis Championship 2018 being organised by Manipur Veteran Table Tennis Association.

M Bipin and N Rajesh finished second runners for above 40 years men’s doubles competition

In the above 50 years doubles final, Ch Radhakrishnan and T Sanajaoba beat the pair of Ch Loken and P Homeshwor by 3-1 (7-11, 11-8, 14-12, 12-10) to win the title. S Chandra Sharma and N Noren were able to finish third in this age group.

The above 65 years men’s doubles title went to K Kumar and G Prafulla who overcame L Pardeshi and W Jayentakumar 11-8, 14-12, 12-10.

Ng Brajakumar and H Rajendro finished third in this competition.

Women’s doubles title went to A Ashalata and Sorojini who beat Premila and Hemolata in the final while Sushila and Devjani bagged the second runners up title.

M Bapin and Premila lifted the mixed doubles title by beating the pair of Shanta and S Chandra Sharma by 3-0 sets (11-5, 11-1, 11-5) in the final. Third place title went to A Ashalata and O Brojendro who beat N Shushila and A Bamdev 12-1, 11-5, 11-6. S Ashalata will face N Sushila in the women’s singles final while Th Dhamendra has set up above 40 years men’s summit clash with Y Subhaschandra.

Th Lokendro will meet S Chandra Sharma in the above 50 years final clash while H Rajendro will play G Prafulla in the above 65 years men’s singles final.