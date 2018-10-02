Th Hera Singh Veteran Kang tournament begins

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Oct 1 : The third edition of the Th Hera Singh Veteran Kang tournament 2018 being organised by District Kang Association, Jiribam kick-started today at Lamlen community cum kangsang, Babupara, Jiribam in the presence of M Brajakanta Singh, president, All Jiribam Sports Association, Jiribam; N Joychandra Singh, president, District Kang Association, Jiribam and Th Hera Singh, donor of tournament as presidium members. A total of 5 teams are taking part in this veteran tournament.

The opening match of the tournament saw MITL, Jiribam secure a narrow 11-10 win over LEC, Babupara.

MITL won the toss and chose the side while LEC started the game. Both teams were evenly poised for almost all portion of the game but a point difference was more than enough for them to earn full points today.