Thadous in US

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Dec 5 : The Thadou community living in different States of the United States of America (USA) came under the banner of “Thadou Nampi, USA” with the theme “For you are a people holy to the LORD your God” on their maiden “Thadou Tribe Meet -cum- Thanksgiving Ceremony” held on November 22, 2018 at Chicago city, USA.

“Thadous are an ethnic indigenous tribe inhabiting in North East India, Chin State and Sagaing Division in Myanmar (Burma) and eastern Bangladesh,” said a press release of Thadou Nampi.

According to the Tadou Nampi, Thadous in the USA comprise of students, working professionals, religious scholars and families residing in different States. The newly formed organisation, ‘Thadou Nampi’ was established with an aim to unite Thadou diaspora of the USA under one roof and give support in various ways for the development and welfare of Thadou community in the USA. It also aims to support Thadou communities across the globe, especially in India and Myanmar, in whatever way they can, the press release added.

Leaders of the newly elected members for the tenure 2018-21 include Letchungnung Haokip of Chicago as president, Lunminlal Haokip of Tulsa as vice-president, Thanglen Haokip of Texas as general secretary, Onlal Chongloi of North Carolina as treasurer, Vahneilhing Haokip of Tulsa and Lamneihat Mate of North Carolina as president and secretary of Women’s Department, Dr Hechong Singsit of Portland Oregon as adviser while Ngamminthang Haokip of Tulsa and Mungsen Mate of North Carolina were elected as members of the Thadou Nampi, USA. The 1st Thadou Tribe Meet-cum-Thanksgiving Ceremony ended with a love feast hosted by members of the Chicago Thadou community after an extensive interaction and discussion among over 50 members from different States in the USA. While welcoming all Thadous travelling to the USA and encouraging them to contact the leaders of Thadou Nampi, USA for a visit or any assistance, Thadou Nampi, USA also informed that they will organise occasional community events for American Thadou community from time to time, the statement added.