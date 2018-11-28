Thai Princess arrives

Imphal, Nov 27 (DIPR): Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Thailand was accorded a warm welcome led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on her maiden visit to Manipur today. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is visiting the State to attend the ongoing Sangai Festival 2018.

The Air India plane carrying the Princess landed at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport at 5 pm.

The Princess was accompanied by officials of Royal Thai Embassy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand, media team from Thailand and officials of Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, PHED Minister Losii Dikho, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhalian, Chief Secretary, Dr J Suresh Babu, DGP LM Khaute and other high level Government officers, top police personnel received the Princess at the airport tarmac.

The Princess is on a two day visit to Imphal to witness Sangai Festival, 2018.

During her stay, she will visit Sendra, Keibul Lamjao and Kangla as part of her official tour programme.