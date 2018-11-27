Thai princess to grace Sangai fest today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 26: Princess of Thailand, Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will grace cultural programmes of the ongoing Manipur Sangai Festival at Hapta Kangjeibung tomo-rrow evening as the chief guest.

The Princess would arrive here at 5.30 pm tomo- rrow in a special flight together with officials of Thailand Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Chief Minister N Biren, Chief Secretary Dr Suresh Babu and DGP LM Khaute would receive the Princess at the Imphal airport. The Princess would visit Kangla, Loktak Lake and Keibul Lamjao National Park.

Ahead of Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s visit, a team of Thailand officials arrived here today and made necessary preparation and inspec- tion.

Apart from visiting a few huts built on the floating phumdis of Loktak Lake, the Princess may also try to get a glimpse of Sangai from a watch tower of Kei-bul Lamjao National Park.

It is said that the Princess would relish Bora made of fresh prawn and fish on Loktak Lake.

The Thai officials today went to Loktak Lake and inspected the areas which would be visited by the Princess.

They have also made necessary arrangements together with Loktak Deve- lopment Authority.

Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will hold a night at Imphal before leaving the State on November 28.

Notably, a number of Thai stalls are opened at the ongoing Sangai Festival.