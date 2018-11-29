Thai Princess visits Kangla, Loktak

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 28 : Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visited the State’s historic place, Kangla, and set foot on the Phumdis at Loktak today.

She was accompanied by Thailand Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi, officials of Royal Thai Embassy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand, media team from Thailand and officials of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The Princess was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Art and Culture Minister L Jayantakumar and titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba.

The Princess had a brief interaction with them before a sightseeing tour of the fort in battery operated vehicles.

She visited Kangla Museum, Shri Shri Govindaji Temple and Ibudhou Pakhangba Temple.

It may be mentioned that the Princess arrived at Imphal in a special flight yesterday. She along with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other dignitaries of Thailand and Manipur witnessed the cultural session of the ongoing Sangai Festival at Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT) yesterday.

Earlier today, the Princess visited Keibul Lamjao National Park where she was received by top officials of Forest Department Kereilhouvi Angami, PCCF & HoFF, Anurag Bajpai, CCF/Wildlife, Ajeeta Longjam, DCF/Park & Sanctuary and Waikhom Romabai, DFO/Wildlife.

Enjoying the ambience of the park and habitat of the endangered State animal, she watched Sangai, hog deers, wild boars from the watch tower for hours.

The princess took a boat ride from Chingmei to Toya Ching and experienced the feeling of standing on the floating Phumdis. State Forest Department officials conveyed that the princess relished Khajing Bora and Nga Bora at a vendor’s stall above the Phumdis of Loktak lake.

On seeing her interest and fascination with Sangai and Keibul Lamjao National park, DFC/park and Sanctuary explained to her about the brow-antlered deer, its habitat Keibul Lamjao National Park (which is the only floating National park in the world). The officials also conveyed the relationship and significance of the animal with the culture of Manipur.

She was accompanied by the Ambassador of Thailand to India along with other delegates from the country.

The Princess visited Sendra as well.

After attending the dinner invited by Governor Dr Najma at Raj Bhavan, the princess was home bound this evening.