Thailand Princess to attend Sangai Fest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 27: Thailand Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will visit Imphal for the Sangai Festival, which will begin from November 21, as well as to see Loktak Lake.

According to an official source from the Tourism Department, Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will arrive at Imphal on November 27 to see the Sangai Festival and stay for the night before returning to Thailand the next day.

Pointing out that the Princess will grace the evening function of the festival as the chief guest, the source informed that the schedule of the Princess, including the programmes/events she will see, will be fixed during the first week of November.

The source continued that in light of the Princess’s visit, officials of the Royal Thai Embassy in India, will arrive in Manipur on October 31 to monitor the preparations done by the Government.

Explaining that the Royal Thai Embassy officials will also provide the details regarding the places the Princess will visit during the festival, the source added that Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will most probably visit Kangla and Loktak Lake.

It may be mentioned that the State Tourism Department is planning to organise a curtain raiser event at New Delhi on November 5 with the aim of spreading details and information about Sangai Festival to the world. The Government is planning to first organise Cherry Blossom Festival of Mao, as a part of the Sangai Festival, followed by other events at various locations including Hapta Kangjeibung and Keibul Lamjao. Various subcommittees have also been formed in light of the approaching festival which will also feature cultural performances from various communities apart from establishment of stalls selling various traditional and indigenous items.

It may be mentioned that numerous indigenous houses belonging to various communities are being built at the main venue of the festival, Hapta Kangjeibung, and various indigenous sport events will be shown as well during the festival.

On the other hand, a team of 40 NRI students will arrive in Manipur tomorrow as a part of a plan to spread awareness about the land’s heritage. The students will stay till November 2 and during their stay, they will visit places like Kangla, Govindaji Temple, Ima Keithel, Moirang, Keibul Lamjao, Khongjom, Moreh and Ukhrul.