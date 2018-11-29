Thailand will be an important partner in Act East Policy : Deputy CM

IMPHAL, Nov 28 (DIPR)

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh has said that Thailand will be in important partner in India’s Act East Policy. He was speaking at the closing ceremony of 2nd Muay Thai Demonstration Game Event & 1st Sangai Junior and Sub-Junior Muay Thai Championship, 2018 held at Boxing Arena in Khuman Lampak Sports Complex today.

Deputy Chief Minister said, among the South East Asian neighbours, Manipur and Thailand have been in good terms for years. He said, many resemblances even in food habits are being seen between the two sides.

Stating that in effective implementation of Act East Policy and to sustain a viable relationship among the countries in South East Asia, we have to develop a cordial relationship with the countries especially with Thailand so that trade and commerce can also be developed in the long run.

On introduction of Muay Thai in Manipur, Joykumar Singh said, although it came late in the state, it has been a fast growing sports discipline in the rest of the world. Therefore, it is important and relevant to develop the game to enable us to catch up with countries which are far ahead in this game. He also appealed to all the stakeholders to cooperate each other to develop the game.

Deputy Chief Minister also distributed medals to the players during the closing ceremony. N Indrajit Singh, MLA also attended the ceremony. The Demonstration Game Event and the Championship was organised by Manipur Amateur Muay Thai Association (MAMTA).

President of MAMTA,TM Rajen Ayanmgba and Dr Mayengbam Kamala Devi also attended the ceremony.