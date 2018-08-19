Thang-Ta gold medallists feted

Our Correspondent

Bishnupur, Aug 18 : 6 thang-ta players from Bishnupur district who brought home gold medals from the 7th Thang-Ta Federation Cup organised by Thang-Ta Federation of India at Skating Rink, Sports Department, Chandigarh Administration, Sector-10, Near DAV College, Chandigarh from August 9 to 12 were felicitated today at the residence of M Prithviraj Singh, former MLA, Moirang AC with a simple prorgramme organised by Moirang Block Youth Congress.

It may be mentioned that Manipur fetched a total 79 gold, 22 silver and 1 bronze medal to emerge overall team champions at the said championship.

The felicitation programme of the 6 gold medallists namely, Anesh Lourembam (U-14 Boys Phunaba Anishuba -29 kg), Namoijam Tomba (U-14 Boys Phunaba Anishuba -37 kg ), Heha Yumkhaibam (U-19 Girls Phunaba Anishuba -60 kg), Philem Sharmila (U-19 Girls Phunaba Anishuba -65 kg), Langonba Oinam (U-18 Junior Boys Phunaba Anishuba-48 Kg) and Konjengbam Thaja Chanu (U-14 Sub Junior Girls Phunaba Anishuba-45 Kg) was attended by M Prithviraj; M Basanta Singh, Vice Chairperson Moirang Municipal Council; Ph Madhavi Devi, Councillor Ward No 5; M Bina Devi, Councillor Ward No 11 and Retd Principal T Manglem Singh as presidium members.

M Manindra Memorial Trust and Moirang Block Youth Congress who also encouraged the thang-ta players with citations and simple presents on the occasion.

M Prithviraj spoke highly of the thang-ta players who brought laurels to Bishnupur district and Manipur at large on the occasion and urged everybody to help develop the traditional martial arts which has also been recognised by Indian Olympic Association.

Native Ethics Empowerment Human Resource Association was also honoured with

The players were also feted by Torbung United Club, Torbung, Bishnupur district at Torbung Mayai Leikai Community Hall.