Thang-Ta JAC suspends stir

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 13: The JAC on Thang-Ta Teachers’ Recruitment has suspended their agitation after an understanding was reached with the State Government today.

The understanding was reached at a meeting held between six representatives of the JAC and Education Minister Th Radheshyam at the latter’s office this afternoon where Education Commissioner, Education Director and CoHSEM Chairman were also present.

Later speaking to media persons, JAC convenor Konsam Jiten Mangang conveyed the Government’s assurance to hold a special meeting on November 28 on recruitment of Thang-Ta teachers.

Experts would be invited to the meeting and a committee would be formed which would work out the criteria for recruitment of Thang-Ta teachers as well as the number of Thang-Ta teachers to be recruited, Jiten said.

Based on a report of the committee, Thang-Ta would be introduced in some schools in the 2019 academic session on trial basis, he conveyed as assured by the Government representatives. The Education Minister further assured the JAC that all the 27 arrested Thang-Ta teachers and students would be released tomorrow, Jiten said.

Given these developments, the JAC’s agitation has been suspended till November 28. Whether the agitation would be resumed or terminated would be decided based on the Government’s action after November 28, he said.